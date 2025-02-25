Full fibre broadband expands across rural Lincolnshire through Project Gigabit

Quickline engineers at the site of the new street cabinet in Ruskington, set to deliver homes and businesses with full fibre broadband.

Hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Lincolnshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire are being propelled into the digital fast lane as Quickline rolls out lightning-fast full fibre broadband through the government-backed Project Gigabit.

Project Gigabit is a UK Government funded programme enabling hard-to-reach communities access fast, reliable, gigabit-capable broadband, reaching parts of the UK that might otherwise miss out on upgrades to next-generation speeds.

Since securing the contract in summer 2024, the rural broadband provider has already delivered gigabit-capable speeds to nearly 850 funded homes and businesses, in and around the villages of Ruskington, Ancaster, and Burgh le Marsh in the south of Lincolnshire.

And the rollout is continuing at pace. Work is now underway further north in the villages of North Cave and Gilberdyke in the East Riding of Yorkshire, with Holme on Spalding Moor next in line.

The first homes were reached within six months of the contract being awarded and just four months after the network build got underway, meaning residents can connect to fast, reliable broadband.

In total, the contract will transform connectivity for nearly 72,000 properties, with an additional 50,000 premises set to benefit from Quickline’s commercial rollout.

Dan Hague, Project Delivery Director at Quickline, said: "Bringing high-speed broadband to rural and hard-to-reach communities is at the heart of what we do. From day one, our focus has been to deliver results quickly, and connecting over 800 premises within just a few months is a remarkable achievement and a real testament to the dedication of our teams.

“Every week hundreds more homes and businesses across Lincolnshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire will be gaining access to fast, reliable broadband, transforming communities that have long struggled with poor connectivity."

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “The lack of fast and reliable connectivity for people living and working in rural areas of Lincolnshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire can be a huge obstacle to fulfilling day-to-day tasks, such as taking part in remote NHS consultations or staying in touch with loved ones.

“Thanks to this UK Government-funded rollout, thousands of homes and businesses in the area will gain access to the fastest speeds on the market, boosting the local economy and improving opportunities even in the most isolated areas of the region.”

Homes and businesses can book their installation today and benefit from much-improved connectivity available from Quickline.