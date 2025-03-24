Full Fibre Broadband rollout extended to reach more Lincolnshire communities

Rural broadband provider Quickline is extending its Project Gigabit rollout, bringing full fibre broadband to an additional 6,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

This expansion is backed by an additional £11 million in public funding, ensuring government investment is directed where it’s needed most.

Project Gigabit is a UK Government funded programme enabling hard-to-reach communities access fast, reliable, gigabit-capable broadband, reaching parts of the UK that might otherwise miss out on upgrades to next-generation speeds.

The newly added premises are spread across all Quickline’s existing Project Gigabit network including in West Yorkshire and the York area (Lot 8), North Yorkshire (Lot 31) and East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (Lot 23).

More homes and businesses across Lincolnshire are set to benefit from gigabit-capable broadband from Quickline.

This adjustment ensures that public funding is used effectively, targeting areas with some of the greatest need for improved connectivity based on the latest data.

With this expansion, the total public investment in Quickline’s full fibre rollout now exceeds £300 million, covering more than 170,000 premises.

The rollout is progressing rapidly across the whole of Yorkshire and majority of Lincolnshire, with rural communities across all contracts gaining access to fast and reliable, full fibre broadband from Quickline every week.

Dan Hague, Project Delivery Director for Quickline, said: “This is great news for people in underserved areas across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. By refining our plans with the more recent data, we can extend our reach and connect even more homes and businesses to full fibre broadband where it’s needed most. As a trusted regional delivery partner for the UK government, we’re proud to play a key role in ensuring no community is left behind.”

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: "Project Gigabit is boosting some of the most remote areas in the UK and equipping people with the vital tools they need to thrive in the digital world, no matter where they choose to call home.

"It is great that even more homes and businesses across Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire will soon benefit from the fastest speeds on the market thanks to this government intervention.”