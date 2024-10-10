Fun new videos show Lincs commuters that “sometimes, it’s time for the bus”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Spalding and Stamford bus operator has launched a new campaign aimed at encouraging busy working people in the region to see that the bus can be the best way to commute, beating the challenges of congestion, weather, and the cost of parking.

The campaign, called “Sometimes, It’s Time for the Bus”, features three fun videos that depict every-day situations. For each of these, the bus can be a practical, affordable alternative for travel.

In today’s challenging economic times for many people, the £2 single fare cap makes public transport both cost-effective and sustainable. By contrast, parking alone at the Grand Arcade in Cambridge for over 5 hours costs £33.10. Over 3 hours in the Sand Martin House, Railway Sidings or Car Haven car parks in Peterborough costs £12.00.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, our teams have been working very hard on the reliability of our services. I am now proud to say that we routinely complete 99.5% of the miles we are scheduled to complete each week. That makes commuting by bus an attractive option, because it is such great value, not even considering the local environmental benefits.

Darren Roe

“So, as these new videos say: maybe now it’s time to jump on board the bus for the easy and great value way to get to work!”

Jaeger Rowland, Head of Brand & Marketing for Stagecoach added: “Our light-hearted and relatable campaign highlights the many benefits of bus travel in daily life. With services connecting communities across the region, Stagecoach offers a smarter, more sustainable choice.”

Watch the videos from the campaign are at these links: https://youtu.be/eJpCdlEAA6U, https://youtu.be/AoAww2edmcs and https://youtu.be/eJpCdlEAA6U.