Fund to support VE Day community celebrations in North Kesteven

Home-made bunting from 2020 on the 75th anniversary.

A fund is being made available to support the North Kesteven community in celebrating and commemorating the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Days.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises with financial resources below £10,000 can apply for a grant of up to £500 each to deliver local events relating to VE or VJ Day that benefit communities.

Although Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8 falls on a Thursday, there is a national push for the preceding Bank Holiday Monday on May 5 to be a focus for community activity and a national programme of events spanning the four days from May 5 to 8. Victory in Japan (VJ) Day on August 15 marks the ultimate end of the Second World War. It falls on a Friday in the summer holidays, making the weekend an ideal opportunity for festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fund will close for applications for VE Day events on April 14 and July 21 for VJ Day events. Early application is advised to avoid disappointment. See www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/funding for eligibility criteria and an application form.

VE Day celebration in Sleaford in 1945.

Funded activity must take place within a week either side of May 8 or August 15 and be of benefit to North Kesteven residents.

Council chairman Coun Andrew Hagues who is looking forward to riding a vintage bus from the Lincolnshire Road Transport Museum in North Hykeham on VE Day, bedecked in flags and bunting reminiscent of local buses from the victory era in 1945, said the small grants fund was the perfect initiative to either initiate or broaden celebration events and activity.

“VE Day 80 is a wonderful opportunity to come together in celebration of what we have in common, and to use the occasion to reach out to neighbours, friends and our wider communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe five years ago was overshadowed by the Covid pandemic and necessary restrictions that kept us apart and so I truly hope that on this occasion people will come together on our lovely village greens and playing fields, in churches, schools, village halls and streets to pay tribute to all those who served in the Second World War, to reflect on the values that they were fighting for and to collaborate in joyful celebration of everything they secured through victory.

Sleaford area huseholds held their own socially distanced VE Day celebrations in 2020.

“This fund could make all the difference in promoting, providing, putting-on and enhancing inclusive, reflective and educational parties, activities and events and I encourage swift application in order that victory really will be sensed again.”

Eligible costs include venue hire, promotional materials, decorations, and entertainment and the purchase of refreshments, but not alcohol, commemorative benches or structures.

- At least four weeks’ notice are needed by Lincolnshire County Council for a street closure to facilitate a street party. Likely deadline April 4. See: https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/traffic-management/register-event-affecting-highway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Government has updated guidance on how to organise a street party at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party

- North Kesteven District Council will be hosting listings of community events, concerts and VE/ VJ related activity at the www.heartoflincs.com website. Please email details to [email protected] for inclusion.

- Invitations for the chairman to attend any activities can be made at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/chairman

- Any flashback photos of local VE Day activity in 1945 or in the intervening years would be appreciated to set the scene. Please email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A dedicated national interactive website has been launched with latest information and ways to get involved at ve-vjday80.gov.uk

- There will also be a dedicated North Kesteven webpage and newsletter bringing together further locally-specific information. To receive this register for email newsletters at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/stayconnected

- Further Information and resources on getting involved is available and at: https://www.veday80.org.uk