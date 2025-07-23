Fundraising motorcycle ride for charity

Kibi Barrett (Wade) was tragically found dead a year ago on the evening of July 24.

Since then her family have been actively campaigning and raising funds for mental health support charities, supported by the biker community of which they are a part.

Marking the anniversary of Kibi’s death, they are holding a memorial ride on Saturday (July 26), setting off from Mimi's Cafe at The Gatehouse in Manby Business Park near Louth.

Bikers will be assembling at 10.30am, leaving at 11.30am for a leisurely ride around the Lincolnshire Wolds, passing through Caistor where Kibi lived at around 12.15pm, to arrive back at Mimi's Cafe for about 1.15pm.

Mimi's Cafe are kindly staying open to serve hot and cold food and drink for the riders when they get back.

Michelle Gardner, Kibi’s stepmum, said: “We are raising money for The Wishmakers Motorcycle Association and Survivors Of Bereavement by Suicide - two charities that have helped the family come to terms with the loss of Kibi. Representatives of both charities will be in attendance.

“We also have groups joining us from Yorkshire and Peterborough."

1 . kibi wade.jpg Kibi Barrett (Wade). Photo: ugc