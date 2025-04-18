Funeral collection for former Rotarian goes to air ambulance charity

Anne Lewis presents the £250 cheque to Caroline Barnes, a fundraiser for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and James Wiggins a volunteer for the same charity, watched by Market Rasen Rotarians. Photo supplied

The recent meeting of Market Rasen Rotary was a tribute to the memory of a former member of the club.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance fundraiser Caroline Barnes and fellow volunteer James Wiggins, with his wife Pam, attended a special lunch to remember Rotarian Richard Lewis, from Snitterby.

They were joined by Richard’s wife Anne Lewis and Rotarians who presented a cheque for £250 – proceeds from a collection at Richard’s funeral, just prior to Christmas 2024.

This sum matched a further £250 which will be paid into Rotary’s own charity, Rotary Foundation, for investment and then used towards large Rotary projects.

Richard joined Market Rasen Rotary Club in 1999 and from the very start he embraced his membership with relish and enthusiasm, “which was something we all came to appreciate about him,” said club spokesman David Mason.

“Richard’s particular interests were environmental and community issues and later he became a passionate supporter of the Rotary Foundation, eventually subscribing as a Foundation Sustaining Member.”

He was the only member of the club to hold the role of president three times - in 2009, 2016 and 2023.

David said: “Richard was extremely knowledgeable on all things Rotary, a skill which earned him a place as a Rotary District Officer.”

He was first appointed as an Assistant District Governor in the old District of 1270 in 2012 and then again ADG in the new District of 1220 in 2018 which he held for five years and then in 2024 he was appointed District Stewardship Chairman.

“He was always proud to be a Rotarian and eventually his efforts were rightly acknowledged with the award of a Paul Harris Fellowship and this was something we all know he cherished greatly,” said David.

“Richard’s contribution to his community and beyond was always without doubt, totally within the Rotary Code of Conduct – ‘Service Above Self’ and he will be greatly missed by all members of the Rotary Movement.”

Anne Lewis presented the £250 cheque to Caroline and James, noting that the Air Ambulance was a cause very dear to Richard. At Rotary’s annual golf tournament held in aid of the air ambulance, Richard was a very keen fund raiser and very few people managed to get past him without donating.

Getting on for £40,000 has been collected over the years for this worthy cause, via Rotary’s annual golf competition.

James Wiggins responded by saying that he was a new recruit to the air ambulance fundraising team, having only joined six weeks ago. He had been part of a golf club trip to the Air Ambulance HQ at Waddington and was most impressed. He and his wife Pam were both Rotarians and had been involved in fundraising over the years but following a health issue were no longer quite so active. He realised that fundraising with the Air Ambulance group would be an interesting opportunity.

The Air Ambulance costs about £13m per year to keep flying and all this must be raised through voluntary contributions – there is no government support or help from the NHS. It is people giving generously, whatever they can afford that allows it to continue.

James shared his personal experience, as he had been relaxing in the club house after a round of golf one day when he collapsed and was rushed, by ambulance, to hospital where he was fitted with stents to help his blood supply to his heart. He didn’t need the air ambulance, but in different circumstances he could have done. This realisation was the driving force that propelled him to his current position fundraising for the air ambulance.

The area that the Air Ambulance covers around 3,500 square miles in a dispersed, rural county. Waiting times for an ambulance and then the travel time to get to a hospital can be considerable but speed of access to advanced life support can be critical to a good outcome. In March 2025 alone, the Ambucopter flew 153 missions (an average of five times a day).

This year, rather than continuing with a golf tournament, which relied very much on sponsor’s generosity to raise the £3,000 – £4,000 per event, Rasen Rotary will be donating profit to the Ambucopter from their sale of food at the Open Farm Sunday event at Sutton Estate’s farm at Stainton-Le-Vale on June 8.