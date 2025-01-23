Gainsborough Aegir Club success for LNAA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge pedal powering thanks to Trevor Halstead and everyone involved in the Gainsborough Cycles and the Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club who helped raised an fantastic £2,572 during 2024 for our life-saving work.

LNAA Community Fundraiser, Jac Sutherland said: “Trevor and the team raised this magnificent donation with a cycle ride and donated cycles. This is the equivalent to the average cost off five blood transfusions, potentially saving the life of five people.

Thank you for this incredible support. Without the generosity of people living in Lincs & Notts communities, are crews would not be able to be by the side of patients when they need us most.

More information about how you can support your local air ambulance www.ambucopter.org.uk/support