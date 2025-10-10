Gainsborough District Scouts welcomes squirrels

Squirrels are the newest members of the Scouting Family for children aged 4 - 6 years

14th Gainsborough Scout Group, which serves the southern part of the town, recently launched Squirrels as part of their plans for growth and their opening night was a great success. Not only did they recruit 8 new members but they also gained 2 new enthusiastic leaders. Since then, a further 4 new Squirrels have joined the Group.

Some of the Squirrels turned up in their new red tops, which is the uniform that they will be wearing, with plenty of space on their long sleeves for all the badges that they will earn. The photos show the Beavers getting straight into their first activity to produce an indoor campfire using handprints as flames that were then stuck onto a clear disposable cup which housed a battery operated tea light

The Squirrels’ programme is designed to support informal learning and is about promoting key skills like working together, communication and language, as well as creativity and community awareness.

Squirrels Get Hands On Straight Away

Squirrels get active, explore nature and have fun learning with friends, while earning badges, just like our Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers. New badges include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments.

We provide a positive, safe environment for young children to develop essential skills for life, starting them on a journey to become the active citizens and leaders of the future.

In Gainsborough District we have many young people wanting to join our Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers in Gainsborough, Morton, Haxey, Willingham and Market Rasen and we need more adult volunteers to come forward and join us. At the start you will get an opportunity to visit one of our Groups, see how each section works and to help out with some activities. If you enjoy the experience and have time to do more, we will provide support and training so that you can become a leader.

Often many people tell us how much they enjoyed their Scouting. If this is you, please think about giving something back to Scouting and providing, for the current and future generations, the opportunities that you enjoyed. If you wish to get involved please contact Gainsborough District Lead Volunteer - [email protected]