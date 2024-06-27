​Armed Forces veterans get their badges over lunch after the flag raising. Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC​Armed Forces veterans get their badges over lunch after the flag raising. Photo: Chris Vaughan for NKDC
Gallery: Armed Forces Day honoured in Sleaford

Andy Hubbert
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:20 BST
The Armed Forces Day flag was raised outside St Denys’ Church in Sleaford on Monday morning.

Civic and military representatives including the chairman of North Kesteven District Council Coun Andrew Hagues attended as well as veterans and members of the public.

The event launches a week of community recognition of the contribution played by our Armed Forces past and present.

After speeches there were songs performed by the choir of Ruskington’s Winchelsea Primary School.

This was followed by a veterans lunch in the North Kesteven District Council Chamber, with a buffet and music from 1940s singer Jayne Darling.

It was also an opportunity for the presentation of local veteran’s badges to those who may not yet have received them, acknowledging their service, also noting the recently commemorated 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The flag raising for Armed Forces Day outside St Denys' Church in Sleaford on Monday. Photo: Chris Vaughan

Armed Forces representatives were present for the flag raising ceremony in Sleaford on Monday. Photo: Chris Vaughan

Armed Forces representatives were present for the flag raising ceremony in Sleaford on Monday. Photo: Chris Vaughan

Winchelsea Primary School choir from Ruskington perform at the Armed Forces Day event. Photo: Chris Vaughan

Winchelsea Primary School choir from Ruskington perform at the Armed Forces Day event. Photo: Chris Vaughan

Armed Forces representatives look on as Winchelsea School choir performs. Photo: Chris Vaughan

Armed Forces representatives look on as Winchelsea School choir performs. Photo: Chris Vaughan

Gallery: Armed Forces Day honoured in Sleaford

Andy Hubbert

Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:20 BST

