L-R Chris Lee, Chittoor Rajarman and Gerry O'Reilly of Hull Neurosurgery Depatment, Ruth Knowles - organiserL-R Chris Lee, Chittoor Rajarman and Gerry O'Reilly of Hull Neurosurgery Depatment, Ruth Knowles - organiser
L-R Chris Lee, Chittoor Rajarman and Gerry O'Reilly of Hull Neurosurgery Depatment, Ruth Knowles - organiser

Gallery - Bikeathon for Emma-Jayne

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:23 BST
An annual bkeathon in memory of a much-loved daughter and her father this year has raised £993.

The Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund was set up in 1999 following the death of Ruth and Tony Knowles’ daughter Emma-Jayne, who died of a brain tumour aged 23 in December 1998.

The Bikeathon on Sunday July 21 saw both 30 mile and 12 mile races, with a 4.5 mile walk setting off afterwards from the Royal Oak pub in Little Cawthorpe.

Ruth said the weather was kind and thanked everyone for their support.

The bikeathon raises funds for the Hull Royal Infirmary’s neurosurgical unit where Emma-Jayne was treated and saw three neurosurgeons attend (pictured).

This year’s event was also held in memory of husband Tony, who passed away aged 80 in November and saw 42 riders take part, raising more than ever – £993.

Donate at www.emma-jaynememorialfund.co.uk

Start of the 4.5 mile walk

1. Start of the 4.5 mile walk

Start of the 4.5 mile walk Photo: David Dawson

Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons

2. Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons

Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons Photo: David Dawson

Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons

3. Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons

Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons Photo: David Dawson

Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons

4. Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons

Start of the 30 miles and 12 miles bikeathons Photo: David Dawson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Tony KnowlesRoyal Oak
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice