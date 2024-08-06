Gallery - Bikeathon for Emma-Jayne

The Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund was set up in 1999 following the death of Ruth and Tony Knowles’ daughter Emma-Jayne, who died of a brain tumour aged 23 in December 1998.

The Bikeathon on Sunday July 21 saw both 30 mile and 12 mile races, with a 4.5 mile walk setting off afterwards from the Royal Oak pub in Little Cawthorpe.

Ruth said the weather was kind and thanked everyone for their support.

The bikeathon raises funds for the Hull Royal Infirmary’s neurosurgical unit where Emma-Jayne was treated and saw three neurosurgeons attend (pictured).

This year’s event was also held in memory of husband Tony, who passed away aged 80 in November and saw 42 riders take part, raising more than ever – £993.

Donate at www.emma-jaynememorialfund.co.uk

