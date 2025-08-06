Gallery: Heckington Show’s future looks bright

The annual event saw thousands flock over Saturday and Sunday (July 26-27) to see everything from explosive stunts to livestock judging, horticultural competitions to a fantastic evening firework concert and two Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypasts!

Mr Pinchbeck said: “We are already thinking of how we take this up another notch for next year.”

He said setting up had gone extremely well, ahead of schedule in the knowledge that there would be wet weather in the days beforehand.

Charles said the level of competition entries was rising, with 450 runners in Saturday morning’s 10 mile road race, strong numbers in the show jumping and a 30 per cent increase in sheep entrants on previous years, making it larger than some county shows and boding well for the future.

"Saturday night’s firework concert was incredible,” he said. “A huge crowd, wonderful, relaxed atmosphere and the Take That tribute really engaged with the audience. The fireworks specialists put on probably the best show we have had.”

He also complimented officers of the Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team attending the show, who swiftly tracked down a ride on mower used by the volunteer show team, which was reported stolen from the showground in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Searching for a couple of hours two officers found it hidden in woodland awaiting later collection. It was recovered and they are following up various lines of enquiry.

1 . Nala Shelbourn 4 of Metheringham and Pippa Windle 2 of Cranwell Nala Shelbourn 4 of Metheringham and Pippa Windle 2 of Cranwell at the NKDC stand 'beach'. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Alfie Cooke, The Boston Showman, with Tilly the Fairgroud Dog Alfie Cooke, The Boston Showman, with Tilly the Fairgroud Dog Photo: David Dawson

3 . L-R Kate Leedle of Boston and Linda Whitney of Great Hale with dog, Sassy L-R Kate Leedle of Boston and Linda Whitney of Great Hale with dog, Sassy Photo: David Dawson

4 . Vintage Tractor Drive in the main ring. L-R George Gidney 5 and Oscar Bayliss 5 Vintage Tractor Drive in the main ring. L-R George Gidney 5 and Oscar Bayliss 5 Photo: David Dawson