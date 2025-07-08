Gelder Group complete £65,000 refurbishment of Old Bakery restaurant in uphill Lincoln for Lincoln College students

The Gelder Group and Lincoln College staff are celebrating the successful completion of a £65,000 contract which spells great news for ambitious students and lovers of fine dining

Sturton by Stow-based Gelder staff carefully managed the work, which involved a range of structural and aesthetic enhancements.

The team carried out structural wall alterations, the manufacture and installation of bespoke seating, bar and booths as well as full internal and external redecoration.

A Lincoln College spokesperson said: “The restaurant is just one of the College’s few “finishing schools” (others include the on-campus Sessions House, in-city hairdressing and beauty salon Aura and the entertainments venue/bar, The Drill).

The Old Bakery - for intimate dining

“Students enjoy the tutorship of a trained chef and restaurant manager. The venue allows for advanced catering and front-of-house students have the chance to gain the industry experience they need to launch their careers.

“Hundreds of students have benefited from being taught at the Old Bakery since the College took it over. At any one time, trainees can also include front of house, waiting and catering staff. . Students may also take-up catering jobs in their spare time."

The restaurant is only open to the public for part of the week and students spend the rest of their time classes at college, studying and creating in their own time.

With a firm focus on giving diners a wonderful experience, fantastic chef and front of house training for students and a strong emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, The Old Bakery is looking good for the future.

The Old Bakery - for lovers of fine dining

The refurbishment means the restaurant can also offer more casual dining, thanks to the addition of a lounge where small plates and cocktails are served.

The Gelder Group said this was a prestigious and extensive contract, which required a high standard of workmanship.

Gelder Group CEO Steve Gelder said: “We are really proud of the carefully managed restoration work we carried out at The Old Bakery, which has breathed new life into one of the city’s most iconic dining establishments.

“Our team was involved in a range of structural and aesthetic enhancements. The result is a refreshed space that remains true to the building’s Victorian roots while offering a modern and welcoming environment for diners and guests.

The Old Bakery - bar and seating area

“The Old Bakery is a unique and much-loved fixture in the uphill area of Lincoln. Housed in a former Victorian bakery, it blends historic charm with fresh, contemporary design to create a rustic, smart-casual ambience.

“The venue serves as both an award-winning restaurant and guest house — and plays a vital role in education and training,” added Mr Gelder.

As the region’s only not-for-profit restaurant, The Old Bakery reinvests every penny of profit into Lincoln and Newark Colleges, helping to enhance education and training opportunities for students.

It continues to function as a finishing school for advanced catering and front-of-house students, offering invaluable hands-on experience in a live, high-end hospitality setting.