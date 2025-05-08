Get set for Gin & Rum Festival Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday 14th June 2025 - The Engine Shed head to www.ginandrumfestival.com for tickets!

Calling all gin and rum lovers! Lincoln’s highly anticipated Gin & Rum Festival is back, bringing an unforgettable experience to the city on Saturday, June 14th 2025, at The Engine Shed.

With Lincolns’s vibrant nightlife of historic taverns and modern bars, this year’s festival is set to be bigger and better than ever, celebrating the finest spirits from across the UK and beyond. Whether you’re a die-hard gin aficionado, a rum enthusiast, or just looking for a fantastic day out, this event is a must-visit for a local Yellowbelly and visitors alike.

What’s in Store?

Gin & Rum Lincoln

Over 120 Premium Spirits – Explore an incredible selection of locally crafted and world-renowned gins and rums, including exclusive small-batch varieties.

Lincoln’s Best Atmosphere – Enjoy live DJ sets and acoustic performances that bring the city’s famous party vibe to the heart of The Engine Shed.

Specialty Bars – Indulge in expertly crafted drinks from dedicated Gin, Rum, and Tequila bars, each offering unique flavors and perfect serves. If you're feeling something different, head over to the Cocktail bar for cocktails, mocktail, beers and non- alcoholic options!

Meet the Makers – Chat with expert distillers and learn about the craftsmanship behind your favorite spirits.

Festival Exclusives – Every ticket includes a branded festival tumbler, a collectible satchel, and a reusable stainless-steel straw to keep as a souvenir.