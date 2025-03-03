Girl guides’ trip appeal

Kitty Hopkinson, Emily Lambie and Issy Shanks.

Three girls from a local guiding unit have been chosen to attend international trips next summer, but they have to fundraise for the trip themselves and are looking for donations and raffle prizes from the local community.

Kitty Hopkinson, Emily Lambie and Issy Shanks are members of the Market Rasen Guides and Rangers, and have been in the Girl Guides since the age of five when they began as Rainbows, enjoying many wonderful experiences throughout their times as a Rainbows, Brownies and Guides.

Kitty, 14, has been selected by Girlguiding Northeast England to attend an international trip to Malta and Emily, 13, and Issy, 14, have been selected to join an international trip to Italy. Both trips are for two weeks in the summer of 2026.

In a letter seeking support the teenagers said: “We believe that these trips will be a wonderful experience for us, where we can develop teambuilding skills, understand new cultures, explore the world and to forge friendship with the wider world.

“The members of our group are aged between 12 and 17 and are from a variety of backgrounds both geographically and within Girl Guiding. Over the upcoming months we will each be attending weekend team building events where we will be meeting the other successful participants. We believe the whole experience will be worthwhile, as we will develop effective communication skills, planning and organisational skills prior to the trip and the trip itself will provide a wealth of enrichment."

They said they are really looking forward to making lots of new friends and discovering what the countries they visit have to offer.

But there is a catch. They have each been challenged to raise a total of £2,330.00, this covers all transport, accommodation, food, and the planning weekends prior to the trip.

The girls said: “We have already started our fundraising ventures and hope to be successful in securing the funds required by next summer. We already have planned a jumble sale and bingo event and are looking to complete a sponsored inflatable 5k run, plus many more.”

The jumble sale/table top sale will be held at the festival hall on March 15.

They are also writing to local businesses for financial support or a raffle prize which can used at fundraisers.

They added: “We are willing to give talks about our experiences when we return and share the fantastic memories we hope to make.

Anyone willing to support them on these trips should make cheques payable to Market Rasen Guides, alternatively payments can be made by BACS to Market Rasen Guides, sort code: 30 90.91, account number: 65571968 with the reference: Inter 26.

If the trip is cancelled, monies will be refunded.