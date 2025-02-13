Give it some heart this February with Let's Move Lincolnshire and the British Heart Foundation

Whether you've lost a loved one to cardiac arrest or are coping with the devastating impact of heart failure in some way, too many of us have felt the pain of heart and circulatory diseases. That's why the British Heart Foundation is once again urging the nation to ‘Go Red’ this February to help save and improve more lives for Heart Month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statistics

UK deaths from heart and circulatory diseases average 1 every 3 minutes

Over 7 million people in the UK are living with heart and circulatory diseases

Prevalence of hypertension, stroke and coronary heart disease across Lincolnshire have all been consistently higher than the national average

Premature deaths from cardiovascular disease in Lincolnshire are higher than the national average, especially across Lincoln, East Lindsey and Boston12 under-35s a week in the UK are lost to sudden cardiac death

Lincoln’s rate of deaths arising from circulatory-related disease is 95.8 per 100,000, significantly higher than the England rate

What are heart and circulatory diseases?

Tommy with one of the Groups he attends at One NK

Heart conditions include:

Heart attacks

Angina

Arrhythmias

Rheumatic heart disease

Congenital heart disease

Circulatory diseases include:

Stroke

Peripheral vascular disease

Deep vein thrombosis

Shaun Thompsett aka Tommy, one of the stars of 2024’s Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards

As Lincolnshire faces higher rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD) than the rest of England, especially in some areas, this Heart Month why not take some inspiration from Shaun Thompsett aka Tommy, one of the stars of 2024’s Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards, and get heart healthy?

Meet Tommy

Tommy, an Active Change Award finalist, is a shining example of the positive changes that can happen when you take control of your heart health. After suffering a cardiac event, Tommy faced significant emotional and physical challenges, including anxiety, mental health struggles and physical loss of strength, all of which led him to be referred to One NK through the Healthwise physical activity referral scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing a new reality is never easy, and Tommy can attest to this as he struggled to adapt during his initial sessions in the cardiac rehabilitation program. However, a shift in mindset and supportive coaches helped Tommy gradually get fitter, stronger, and more confident with each class. After progressing to an individual exercise programme in the gym, along with swimming, Tommy then joined the over-50s sports session, taking part in badminton, table tennis, and other activities. His recovery reached a milestone when he reconnected with his love for music, playing his mandolin again.

Now vibrant and energetic, Tommy is a familiar face in the cardiac exercise class, where he regularly returns to offer peer support and encourage others in the over-50s sessions. Continuing to inspire those around him, whose suffering and struggles he knows all too well, Tommy’s positive spirit and determination have transformed his life and now help others to achieve their health goals. Paying it forward all the time.

Ways to get heart-healthy

Not being active enough is one of the reasons people suffer from heart and circulatory diseases like heart attacks and strokes. This is why combining a healthy diet with activity is essential for our heart health. Regular physical activity reduces your risk of coronary heart disease and many other conditions by up to 35%. It can also help manage risk factors such as high blood pressure and cholesterol.

If you have a heart problem you might feel worried about starting to exercise or returning to your normal levels of activity. However, most people can still enjoy the benefits of being active to stay healthy. By moving more your muscles your lungs will work better, meaning less strain on your heart.

How active do I need to be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any movement is good but aim to be active enough to make your heart beat faster, breathe harder and feel warmer. Looking at the national picture, advice issued from central Government, and the UK Chief Medical Officers' Guidelines recommend each week adults do: at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, 75 minutes of vigorous activity, or a mixture of both. Moderate activities include going for a brisk walk or slow dancing, while vigorous activities could include heading out for a jog or taking part in a higher-intensity exercise class. Strengthening activities on two days are also advised, as well as for adults to reduce extended periods of sitting.

I’ve had heart problems, how do I get active again?

In Lincolnshire, the Lincolnshire Community Services NHS Trust provide a cardiac rehabilitation programme for patients who have had a heart attack (myocardial infarction), coronary stent insertion, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), heart valve surgery, heart failure, heart transplant or an implantable cardiac device (ICD). Find out more about it here.

I’m ready to get heart-healthy, what activities offer a safe place to start?

Low-impact exercises like walking, cycling and swimming are a good way to keep active if you have an existing health condition. There are plenty of chair-based activities such as yoga or seated exercise classes too that work to improve your balance, and posture and strengthen your muscles. New sports are popping up all the time too, new age curling anyone? So many of the clubs we’re lucky to have here in the county always adapt their classes to be as inclusive as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can use our handy activity finder to explore opportunities in your community and across Lincolnshire. We also talk more about these opportunities over on the Getting Active for Heart Health page - take a look.

*If you have had heart problems then always check with your doctor before starting any form of physical activity for the first time.