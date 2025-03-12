Give Me A Break: Carers First share the support they offer for Young Carers Action Day

Young Carers Action Day, an annual event organised and led by Carers Trust, falls on Wednesday 12 March and provides an opportunity for everyone to call for better support for Young Carers, and to bring about change.

The Young Carers Action Day 2025 theme, ‘Give Me A Break’, highlights the important need for Young Carers to have time to rest and recharge while also calling on schools and employers to provide better support, helping them balance their responsibilities and achieve their full potential.

Carers First, a network partner of Carers Trust, help young people aged 5-18 who are in a caring role by offering them support, the opportunity to have a break from their caring role, and meet others who are in a similar situation.

According to Carers First: “Being a Young Carer can have a big impact on the things that are important to growing up. It can affect a young person’s health, social life and self-confidence.

“Many Young Carers struggle to juggle their education and caring, which can cause pressure and stress. But with support, they can thrive and continue to pursue their goals.”

One Young Carer supported by Carers First said: “My confidence has massively improved, and I feel more comfortable talking to new people now. I believe in myself more and feel empowered to share more about what it’s like to be a young carer. This is a result of being involved with Carers First and their activities.”

Carers First provide local support for Young Carers in Lincolnshire, Medway, Merton and Southend-on-Sea.

Megan Williams, Carers First Team Lead for Southend-On-Sea, said: “Currently, 27% of young carers aged 11 to 15 miss school because of their caring role, and 1 in 3 struggle with their mental health. But we believe every young carer deserves the support needed to help them thrive.

“That’s why we deliver much needed help for Young Carers by providing support, the opportunity to have a break from their caring role, and to meet others who are in a similar situation.”

For example, if you are a Young Carer who lives in Medway, you can access their Medway Young Carers Project which aims to support Young Carers with a range of skills, such as applying to college or employment, navigating the benefits system, and providing guidance with aspirations.

The newly launched service in Southend-on-Sea also provides an opportunity for Young Carers to engage with one-to-one support with the Carers First Young Carers Team, attend outings in the school holidays, and meet other Young Carers.

To find out more about what support is on offer for Young Carers in your area, visit the Carers First website at www.carersfirst.org.uk/young-carers.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, and Merton.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers