Carers First are hosting a series of events this Young Carers Action Day, 12 March. The day is organised by Carers Trust and provides an opportunity for everyone to call for better support for Young Carers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme, ‘Give Me A Break’, highlights the important need for Young Carers to have time to rest and recharge, while calling on schools and employers to provide better support.

Carers First, a network partner of Carers Trust, support young people aged 5-18 who are in a caring role in Lincolnshire, Medway, Merton and Southend-on-Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 18, Merton’s Young Carers participated in a puppetry workshop and drama workshop in collaboration with the Polka Theatre to celebrate Young Carers Action Day, generously funded by the Wimbledon Foundation.

Give Me A Break: Events from Carers First this Young Carers Action Day

One attendee said: "I am so excited to go home and show my mum the puppet I made!”

Another said: "I don't usually like drama at school, but this was fun!"

Also in Merton, Carers First are inviting Young Carers to Active Reality for a fun packed VR experience for those aged 10 to 17 years, generously funded by the Wimbledon Community Foundation, on 12 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Medway, Carers First gave Young Carers the ultimate chance to "Give Me A Break!" Thanks to Carers Trust funding, Carers First hosted a series of free sports sessions to let Young Carers kick back, have fun, and connect with others. The week of events included boxing, dodgeball, and basketball. The programme gave them a chance to get active, try something new, and boost their wellbeing.

In Southend-on-Sea there will be a Pizza Party with a range of fun activities on 12 March.

According to Megan Williams, Carers First Southend-on-Sea Team Lead: “This is a day to celebrate the resilience and compassion that define Young Carers. It's our way of saying, ‘thank you’. We'll also be taking part in a bunch of exciting activities, with a face and glitter art corner. This is a chance for you to relax, share stories, and connect with other Young Carers.”

The charity will also be hosting a range of events and activities beyond Young Carers Action Day, such as a trip to Bubble Planet for Merton Young Carers, an immersive experience with themed rooms, fantastical landscapes and even a hot air balloon flight simulator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about what support and events are on offer for Young Carers in your area, visit the Carers First website at www.carersfirst.org.uk/young-carers.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, and Merton.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere.