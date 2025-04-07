GLL respond to Lincoln Leisure Centre closure with extended hours for locals

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates “Better” leisure centres in North Kesteven has stepped up to offer extended hours to existing and new customers. This follows the announcement last week that Active Nation shut the doors to its leisure centres in Lincoln.

Committed to providing more opportunities for locals to engage in physical activity, One NK the family friendly leisure centre in North Hykeham has created additional spaces in its swim school classes, gym sessions and swimming clubs.

An additional 82 spaces have been opened for those wishing to participate in swim school this half term. Thirty minute lessons with fully qualified teachers start from 15:45 pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday each week and 16:15 pm on a Thursday. With morning lessons from 8:15 am each Saturday.

Swim school is open to locals of all ages. A monthly membership per child is £35 with adult lessons costing £40 per month. Swimmbies (baby and parent) and pre-school children memberships cost £38.00 per month.

Keeping up fitness goals is now even easier thanks to One NK’s state-of-the-art gym extending its opening hours to 5.30 am on Tuesday mornings. The gym is already open from 5:30 am – 10 pm on Monday and Friday, with a 6:30 am start on Wednesday and Thursday. A wide range of gym equipment including resistant machines, plate loaded equipment, benches and dumbbells are available for strength training. There are also treadmills, spin bikes, rowers and cross trainers in the designated cardio studio. The gym is open at 8 am to 4 pm at weekends.

Non-members can pay as they go at £10 per gym session with monthly memberships ranging from £26.00 - £38.50. Junior gym members, aged 11-17 years are also welcome.

A Distance Swimming Day is also planned for 16 April for young swimmers looking to add to their distance certificate collection. Those swimming up to 400m are welcome from 10:30 – 11:00 am and for swimmers heading beyond 400m an 11:00 – 12:00 pm session is available. Swim school members can join in for free.

Chris Ord, GLL partnership manager in North Kesteven, said: “Obviously the disruption to leisure centre services in Lincoln has been unfortunate. We feel for everyone involved and want to support the community as best we can.

“We’re committed to providing opportunities for people to engage in physical activity, so we’ve extended the hours to some of our key swimming sessions and gym opening hours. We want to give as many people as possible the best Easter holiday possible.”

More One NK information and a timetable can be found at www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/north-kesteven/one-nk/timetable.