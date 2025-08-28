GLL to re-start One You Lincolnshire’s Exercise on Prescription programme for members affected by April closures

Yarborough Leisure Centre

GLL, the charitable social enterprise, appointed to run Yarborough and Birchwood Leisure Centres in Lincoln, has announced that it is honouring the ‘Exercise on Prescription’ One You Lincolnshire membership scheme held by those affected by the closures.

The 12-week fully funded personalised exercise programme is designed for individuals with medical conditions who will benefit from increased physical activity.

Two hundred and twenty three exercise referral members lost access to the centres when Active Nation unfortunately closed in April.

Now, with Birchwood Leisure Centre fully opened and the pool open at Yarborough Leisure Centres with the gym and studio to open on 14 August, those members can regain access to gym, swim, fitness classes and wellness room facilities.

One You Lincolnshire is currently contacting members that were affected by the closures in April. This specific offer is not open to new clients at this time. New, bespoke programmes will re-start as soon as possible with three month access to the re-opened ‘Better’ leisure centres.

Shaun Fisher, Community and Health Manager at GLL, said: “We know how important exercise is to support a healthy lifestyle and don’t want members to lose any more time. We’re doing our utmost to get the memberships back up and running quickly and will work closely with One You Lincolnshire to do so.”

One You Lincolnshire is the commissioned Integrated Lifestyle Service provider in Lincolnshire.

Nigel Stephenson, Physical Activity Lead, One You Lincolnshire: “We’re delighted to announce that GLL, who have recently taken over management of the Birchwood and Yarborough Leisure Centres, are giving participants who had already started our Exercise on Prescription programme the opportunity to restart their journey.

“This collaboration is helping us support those affected by the closure of the centres previously run by Active Nation and reflects our shared commitment to building a healthier Lincolnshire.”

Cllr Rebecca Longbottom, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council, said:"The city council welcomes GLL’s commitment to the programme and the work they have done with One You Lincolnshire to enable clients to recommence their sessions.

"Supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities is a key priority for the council, and maintaining a healthy level of physical activity is so important in all our lives. Providing this bespoke offer once again to those experiencing certain medical conditions will make a huge difference, helping many continue their journey towards a more active lifestyle.”