Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Religious Buildings in Market Rasen to light up blue for mesothelioma, an asbestos cancer St. Thomas’ Church, Market Rasen and the Methodist Chapel will shine with blue lights on July 5, 2024 as part of the national Go Blue for Meso campaign to raise awareness of the asbestos cancer, mesothelioma, and the dangers of asbestos.

The St. Thomas’ Church Room will be lite up with Blue lights and the Parish church will be open for reflection and private prayers. The Methodist Chapel will also light up their building with blue lights on that day.

This year, for Action Mesothelioma Day on the first Friday in July, landmarks and homes across the UK will light up blue to put a spotlight on mesothelioma, a disease that deserves more attention because asbestos hasn’t gone away:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asbestos is still in around 85% of schools, 90% of hospitals and many other public and private buildings.

More people die from exposure to asbestos than die in road traffic accidents per year.

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that is entirely preventable.

Over 2,700 people per year are diagnosed with mesothelioma, the majority die within six months of diagnosis, 60% die within a year and fewer than 10% of people with mesothelioma survive beyond 3 years in the UK.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GoBlueforMeso

Organised by UK Mesothelioma Alliance and individuals affected by mesothelioma, the campaign uses the act of lighting up a home or focal point in a village, town or city as a way to raise awareness, to remember loved ones who have sadly died of the disease and to acknowledge those living with this type of cancer.

St. Thomas’ Church are lighting up their building in memory of former parishioners Chris Middleton and Joan Franklin. Chris Middleton was the parish’s Church Warden. Chris died within 6 months of receiving a Mesothelioma diagnosis. Chris and Joan (who fought it for 6 years) were important members of the parish. To honour their memories parishioners are being encouraged to wear blue on the first Sunday in July to carry of the theme of Go blue for Meso.

Keith Franklin said “This year, we want to show the world that there is no more time to waste in raising awareness and taking action against this tough cancer. Go Blue for Mesowill therefore be using Action Mesothelioma Day on July 5, 2024, to light up buildings around the UK, as it’s about time the disease gets the attention it deserves. I hope that by lighting up St Thomas’ Church Room in blue, we will help put a spotlight on a disease that many people know little about.”

The #GoBlueForMeso campaign is part of the UK Mesothelioma Alliance’s ActionMeso campaign, which brings together the diverse mesothelioma community with a single voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn McKinley, Chair of the UK Mesothelioma Alliance, said: “Because the use and import of asbestos was banned in the UK in 1999, many people assume it’s no longer a problem, but they couldn’t be more wrong. If you’re in a school, hospital or other building built before 1999 then there’s a good chance your less than 10 metres away from asbestos. The Go Blue for Meso campaign aims to make more people aware of what mesothelioma is, and the ever-present dangers of asbestos. There is no safe level of exposure to asbestos, the fibres are so small that thousands of them would fit onto a pin head, so it really is a silent killer.”