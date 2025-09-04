Gold bought back to Brant Broughton

Gold at Chelsea

As Autumn arrives and the garden continues to change, its time to reflect on what has been a challenging yet pretty unexpected growing season for one man in Brant Broughton.

Amateur grower, Jonathan Sheppard took his cosmos for the second year running to the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, earlier in the year, and walked away with a prestigious gold medal, the first in the history of the show that has been awarded to Cosmos.

Close to 4,000 plants were whittled down to around 75 that made up the display that attracted thousands of visitors, including HM The Queen.

According to Jonathan,

Gold Winning Cosmos Display

“Im not sure what came as the biggest surprise, the Gold Medal, after many months of hard work, or the visit from Her Majesty who I presented six plants for her personal garden. Then a few weeks letter I received a hand written letter from her saying she has seen me on TV with the cultivar I had presented to her and was looking forward to seeing hers in flower.”

The hard work didn’t stop there. The RHS then paid a visit to the collection on Welbourn Road to do a photo shot of the plants in August that will feature on the front page of their magazine in 12 months time, alongside a feature on the flowers.

Jonathan said,

“The last few months have been a bit of a whirlwind, from gold medals to photoshoots, and only last week I was included in a list of the top 100 most influential people in horticulture here in the UK for my work on sustainability and growing”.

Meeting HM The Queen

Asked what 2026 may hold he added, “Maybe another trip to Chelsea if I am mad enough.. but it won’t be long until I will have to start sowing seeds, so I better decide quickly”.

Jonathan can be contacted for gardening talks at [email protected]