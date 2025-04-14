Golfers to help improve cancer patients’ lives with charity fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity fundraising from Louth golfers will help improve the lives of cancer patients whilst being cared for in hospital.

The Oncology team at Lincoln County Hospital is set to receive a funding boost as the seniors section at Louth Golf Club starts a year of fundraising to support breast cancer treatments.

Seniors Captain for 2025, Chris Barber, has chosen United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity as his Charity of the Year. This is his way to say thank you for the care his wife received whilst a patient at Lincoln County Hospital after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. She spent nine months attending the unit weekly for treatment and continues to receive regular check-ups from the department.

Chris believes it is an absolute necessity to highlight the good work that takes place every day in the county’s hospitals. He said: “I want to give something back to the department that looked after my wife, so I decided during my year as Seniors Captain that we would raise funds for the Oncology Department so they can invest in equipment and materials for the future which they otherwise may not be able to obtain.”

Seniors Captain Chris Barber and members of Louth Golf Club with United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser Connor Hill.

The year of fundraising will include multiple activities at all home matches at the popular golf club including a Captains’ Charity Day later in the year.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, Ben Petts said: “It is wonderful that Louth Golf Club is supporting us in this way, this fundraising will make a real difference to the lives of patients and their families using our county’s hospitals.”

In 2024, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity received over £1million in donations and funded projects worth over £108,000 to support cancer patients. This included resources for parents to help support and aid discussion with children about their cancer diagnosis, scalp cooling caps which help reduce hair loss during chemotherapy treatments and a new makeover to the Oncology garden which has created a peaceful and welcoming space for patients attending the hospital for treatments.

More information on how people can support the charity’s work and help provide those extras that improve patients’ lives can be found on its website: https://www.ulhcharity.org.uk/