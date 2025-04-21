Good Friday ‘Walk of Witness’ processions kick off Easter weekend of church activities around Lincolnshire

The Rt. Rev. Stephen Conway, Bishop of Lincoln, was preacher for the annual procession from Stenigot up to Red Hill Nature Reserve, bearing three crosses to the top of the hill.

The service for Asterby Group and surrounding parishes was led by Rev Canon Charles Patrick, rector at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle and the large group attending were accompanied in their hymns by the Banovallum Brass Band.

Rev Patrick commented: “It was a moving service to mark Good Friday and recall Jesus’ death upon the cross.”

The Good Friday Walk of Witness also saw a large procession through Sleaford town centre, from Station Road up Southgate for a short service outside St Denys’ Church.

It was held there for the first time since the Market Place had reopened following its renovation and enhancement project, with the service led by Major Dawn McGarvey of Sleaford Salvation Army Corps.

1 . Red Hill 1.jpeg The crosses placed in position at Red Hill. Photo: Charles Patrick

2 . Red Hill 5.jpeg Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway, was preacher at the service. Photo: Charles Patrick

3 . Red Hill 2.jpeg It was a well attended Good Friday service at Red Hill. Photo: Charles Patrick