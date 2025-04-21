The procession of three crosses up to Red Hill on Good Friday morning.The procession of three crosses up to Red Hill on Good Friday morning.
The procession of three crosses up to Red Hill on Good Friday morning.

Good Friday ‘Walk of Witness’ processions kick off Easter weekend of church activities around Lincolnshire

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:55 BST
Good Friday services took place in parishes up and down the county with residents joining in activities over the Easter weekend, including a number of ‘Walk of Witness’ processions.

The Rt. Rev. Stephen Conway, Bishop of Lincoln, was preacher for the annual procession from Stenigot up to Red Hill Nature Reserve, bearing three crosses to the top of the hill.

The service for Asterby Group and surrounding parishes was led by Rev Canon Charles Patrick, rector at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle and the large group attending were accompanied in their hymns by the Banovallum Brass Band.

Rev Patrick commented: “It was a moving service to mark Good Friday and recall Jesus’ death upon the cross.”

The Good Friday Walk of Witness also saw a large procession through Sleaford town centre, from Station Road up Southgate for a short service outside St Denys’ Church.

It was held there for the first time since the Market Place had reopened following its renovation and enhancement project, with the service led by Major Dawn McGarvey of Sleaford Salvation Army Corps.

The crosses placed in position at Red Hill.

1. Red Hill 1.jpeg

The crosses placed in position at Red Hill. Photo: Charles Patrick

Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway, was preacher at the service.

2. Red Hill 5.jpeg

Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway, was preacher at the service. Photo: Charles Patrick

It was a well attended Good Friday service at Red Hill.

3. Red Hill 2.jpeg

It was a well attended Good Friday service at Red Hill. Photo: Charles Patrick

The Banovallum Brass Band accompanied the hymns.

4. Red Hill 3.jpeg

The Banovallum Brass Band accompanied the hymns. Photo: Charles Patrick

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LincolnshireSt Mary's ChurchLincoln
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice