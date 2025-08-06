Government gives over £700,000 boost to hospices in Lincolnshire to transform end-of-life care

St Barnabas Hospice and Butterfly Hospice have received government funding for improvement projects.

Families across the Lincolnshire will see further improvements in end-of-life care as the Government releases almost £3.5 million for local hospices across the East Midlands to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities – including separate family rooms and communal lounges.

This has Government confirmed more than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of £75 million funding – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including specially adapted beds, rooms, and technology.

In the East Midlands, 13 hospices will receive funding totalling £3,467,502, including:

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice in Lincoln – receiving £709,550

Butterfly Hospice in Boston – receiving £36,645

Chris Wheway, CEO of St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are pleased to see hospice care receiving attention and support, and the government is investing in hospices to improve facilities for patients and families. This capital investment will support Internal Medicine Training (IMT) projects (palliative care) and essential refurbishment plans to modernise a number of buildings. Allowing us to invest in our infrastructure, the funding ensures patients, and their loved ones receive the highest quality care in the most comfortable settings.

“While this one-off investment is very welcome, these monies do not specifically support the delivery of vital end-of life care, and must only be used for building maintenance, technology equipment, and income generation opportunities. Unfortunately, the grant cannot legally be used to pay salaries or fund vital care.”

He added: “Over the past year, we have been open about the growing financial pressures facing St Barnabas Hospice. Without sufficient resources, hospices will be unable to meet the increasing demand for high-quality end-of-life care in the future.

“The future of hospice care depends on government action to ensure it is properly supported. We’re hopeful that this first step will inspire robust investment in our sector to ensure the long-term sustainability of hospice end-of life care and I invite further conversations with the government to find solutions.”

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”

The new cash injection is for the financial year 2025/26 and will be distributed by Hospice UK to hospices. Hospices have been allocated a pot of funding and will be able to proceed with upgrades, invoicing Hospice UK once work has been completed.