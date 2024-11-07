Grab a bargain at Sleaford Library book sale
Bargain book sale at Sleaford Library from Saturday, November 9 until November 23.
Pick up a bargain ex-library book and help make room for new stock on the shelves.
The book sale will be available during normal opening hours. Prices start from 10p for a fiction paperback. Other books on the sale will include non-fiction, junior and teenage fiction.
Charlotte Harris, for GLL, said: 'We’re constantly reviewing our stock to ensure it is up to date, in good condition and meets the needs of customers.
"So help support your local library and bag some bargain books'