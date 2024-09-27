Grant boost for Covenham Sailing Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer-run sailing club in Lincolnshire has enjoyed one of its busiest summer seasons thanks to a grant to expand its instructor team.

RYA Midlands Learning & Development Bursaries support initiatives to get more people on the water in the region by boosting capacity and engagement.

Covenham Sailing Club applied for a £980 grant after finding that its training team had shrunk to just a handful of people after the Covid pandemic, with individual circumstances changing or qualifications lapsing due to reduced activity.

The funding has supported nine volunteers to qualify as RYA Dinghy Instructors, giving a vital boost to the club’s learn-to-sail courses and improver sessions in 2024. With more people learning to sail at the club and then having opportunities to develop their skills, it has also helped to maintain and grow membership.

Training boats on the water at Covenham Sailing Club

Honorary Treasurer and membership secretary Judith Templeman, who is one of the club’s Senior Instructors, said: “This small grant has made a huge difference. It had an immediate benefit because everything had been falling to a small number of people, whereas now we have nine additional RYA Dinghy Instructors to support our activities.

“Their energy and innovation have reinvigorated our youth section and brought a new dimension to our adult training, creating more opportunities for both new and existing members to be on the water and making the club more vibrant.”

Last year Covenham SC was only able to run one RYA beginners’ course for adults and one for children; in 2024 the club has run two of each, stepped up its delivery of Sailability training for disabled people, and reintroduced confidence-building improver sessions for adults and children.

As Judith explains: “These sessions are really important as they help our beginners to stay engaged and become more active members.”

Enjoying sailing at sunset at Covenham SC

Half of those who take the club’s learn-to-sail courses go on to become members, while others may choose to pay-and-play at £5 for a half day or £10 for a full day. With greater numbers of people using the club regularly, existing members have also been encouraged to get out more often.

The nine additional instructors include both older members and four 18-year-olds, who with local apprenticeships and university places will be able to continue supporting the club’s training team, while developing their own life skills along the way delivering courses.

Bursary administrator Andrew Yates, of the RYA Midlands regional team, said: “Our clubs are dependent upon the goodwill of their instructor base and volunteers and so it is imperative that they are supported. It is really pleasing to see the grant for Covenham Sailing Club being used in a way that will support the club in getting more people on the water.”

Covenham Sailing Club is an RYA Recognised Training Centre, with courses for all ages and opportunities for members to enjoy both competitive racing and cruising. Find out more about Covenham Sailing Club and explore how to begin your own journey on the water at RYA Start Boating.