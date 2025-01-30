Chinese new year celebrations

Staff and residents at Newton House Care Home in Grantham welcomed in the Year of the Snake with a day of celebrations and activities

Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, lucky red envelopes were exchanged and the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns. Residents learnt all about the traditions and superstitions of Chinese New Year. Head chef cooked up an oriental feast for lunch and residents enjoyed the delicious food washed down with pots of Chinese tea.

Sonia Fairhurst, General Manager of Barchester’s Newton House said: “We have had a brilliant day, the home looks absolutely wonderful decorated all in red and we all had such fun finding out what animal we are, the associated traits and reading each other’s horoscopes.

Mike, a resident at Newton House said: “I loved the vibrant costumes and learning about the Chinese Zodiac animal traits. We found out that the Snake is the sixth animal in the 12 year cycle of the Chinese zodiac and is associated with wisdom, knowledge, intuition, creativity and good luck. I find it fascinating to learn all about different traditions.”

