Grantham care home Maple Leaf Lodge join up with friends from day centre
Maple Leaf Lodge we were joined by our friends from 'Day Break' as they taught us a thing or two!
'Day Break' is a local quality and personalised day centre offering a wide variety of leisure activities for young adults with learning and/or physical disabilities.
Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home residents learnt how to play a game of bingo with a twist and residents picked it up quite quickly and enjoyed 3 rounds of the game. For each winner they were awarded with a sweet prize.
The morning was enjoyed by all, and residents have asked if we can play this game more often.
We look forward to seeing members of the 'Day Break' Community back again.
