Grantham care home take on the Big Tommy Sleep Out to raise money for the RBLI

This March, individuals, groups, and communities across the UK will come together for Royal British Legion Industries’ (RBLI) The Great Tommy Sleep Out.

Throughout the month they will sleep outdoors for one night or more to raise awareness of the issue of veteran homelessness, drawing attention to veterans that are homeless in the UK right now.

Eleven staff members from Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham, traded their beds for a sleeping bag on the 28th March, as they spent a night under the stars. The staff decided to come together for one night to raise awareness and money for all the homeless veterans in the UK. One of the team members shared “Doing this sleepout really made me think about how hard it is for the veterans out there and the money we raised will make such a difference.”

Leading up to the sleep out the team gathered sponsors and raised an incredible £500 for this amazing cause. Resident Jim, at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, said “The team did amazing and we are very proud of them.”

RBLI’s The Great Tommy Sleep Out is a fundraising challenge that is designed to support ex-service personnel who find themselves without a roof over their head. People who take part sleep outside for as many nights as they want to, in a tent or directly beneath the stars.

As everyone has different abilities it’s up to the person or people taking part to pick their location, plan their night sleeping out and fundraise to help RBLI in its work with the most vulnerable veterans. Lisa Farmer, RBLI’s Chief Executive said, “The Great Tommy Sleep Out is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by servicemen and women who find themselves without a home when they return to civilian life. Part of the support we provide to the country’s most vulnerable veterans is homes for those who were street homeless.

The veterans who live in our emergency accommodation have access to welfare and healthcare support, employment training and work experience to help them on the road to independence after leaving the Armed Forces.