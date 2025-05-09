Grantham Freemasons support St Barnabas Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Barnabas Hospice would like to say a HUGE thank you to all Freemasons’ Craft Lodges in Grantham for their incredible donation recently.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All lodges in Lincolnshire are encouraged to apply for £500 grants from the Provincial Office every year and, if several Lodges apply for the same charity, then the Masonic Charitable Foundation in London may consider “Fund-Matching”.

The 5 Craft Lodges in Grantham - Doric, Granta, William Peters, Sir Isaac Newton and Meridian Daylight all decided for apply together in favour of St. Barnabas to support the Hospice in the Hospital unit at Grantham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5 Lodges were all granted £500 each and the Masonic Charitable Foundation matched the grants! So it was, with much pleasure, that Grantham Freemasons presented the Hospice in the Hospital with £5000.

Grantham Freemasons presenting their cheque

The Lodges’ Masters and Charity Stewards visited the St. Barnabas Wellbeing Centre in Grantham with the cheque and met various staff, patients and supporters. They were also given a talk from Community Fundraiser for the South, Fiona Malloch-Rear.

They were most impressed with the support that St. Barnabas offers our local community and will continue to spread the word about how others can support the charity.