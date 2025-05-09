Grantham Freemasons support St Barnabas Hospice
All lodges in Lincolnshire are encouraged to apply for £500 grants from the Provincial Office every year and, if several Lodges apply for the same charity, then the Masonic Charitable Foundation in London may consider “Fund-Matching”.
The 5 Craft Lodges in Grantham - Doric, Granta, William Peters, Sir Isaac Newton and Meridian Daylight all decided for apply together in favour of St. Barnabas to support the Hospice in the Hospital unit at Grantham.
The 5 Lodges were all granted £500 each and the Masonic Charitable Foundation matched the grants! So it was, with much pleasure, that Grantham Freemasons presented the Hospice in the Hospital with £5000.
The Lodges’ Masters and Charity Stewards visited the St. Barnabas Wellbeing Centre in Grantham with the cheque and met various staff, patients and supporters. They were also given a talk from Community Fundraiser for the South, Fiona Malloch-Rear.
They were most impressed with the support that St. Barnabas offers our local community and will continue to spread the word about how others can support the charity.