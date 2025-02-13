Grantham horse-rider walks side by side with Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Horse-rider Ruth, from Grantham Lincolnshire, has more reasons than most to be grateful to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA). She has been airlifted to hospital twice after sustaining serious injuries from horse-riding accidents. And to show her gratitude, she is joining crew on 23 March 2025 and stepping out on the charity’s inaugural ‘Side By Side Walk’, a 5km stroll through Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire, to raise awareness and support its life-saving work.

In June 2009, Ruth was jumping her horse in a field at her home near Grantham, Lincolnshire. When she was walking to leave the field, Ruth’s horse reared and lost balance. Before she knew it, Ruth was knocked over and her horse landed directly on top of her.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was called, and the crew quickly arrived at the scene. The highly skilled doctor/paramedic team were soon assessing her injuries. As a result of the accident, she suffered a broken pelvis in four places..

She was airlifted to Lincoln County Hospital in a matter of minutes, where she was treated by clinicians for her injuries.

In October 2011, Ruth was thrown again, resulting in a broken leg. LNAA airlifted her again to Lincoln County Hospital, with the helicopter reaching speeds of up to 160mph. Ruth said: “The team did another incredible job of transporting me to hospital – the difference that LNAA’s critical care team makes when you have a serious injury and are in pain is outstanding!”

Ruth is now the owner of a femoral rod, a pelvic plate, a bolt at the back of her pelvis and numerous bolts and screws.

She will forever be grateful to LNAA and to show her thanks she participates in LNAA challenge events. Her first event for 2025 will be to join other past patients, supporters and crew and take on the Side By Side Walk. This 5km stroll through the ancient woodlands is the perfect opportunity to join friends, enjoy the outdoors and and support this vital charity while learning more about LNAA’s life-saving work.

More information about how to talk part in Walk Side By Side can be found : www.ambucopter.org.uk/walk25