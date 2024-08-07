Grantham runner steps out in aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

By Linda Patrick
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 10:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is saying a big thank you to a Grantham runner who has raised over £3,000 for the charity's life-saving work and is already planning her next race.

Since her first run in 2021, Rachel has taken part in two Great North Runs and last year’s London Landmarks half Marathon. She is currently training for her third Great North Run with her daughter, Jess, which is taking place on 8 September in Newcastle.

Rachel Hamilton has run numerous races in support of LNAA over the years. She said: “As a family we have needed the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance not once but twice. I ran the Great North Run in 2022 in memory of my dear dad who we sadly lost eight years ago and for my aunty, Jane Gosbee, when she was involved in a road traffic incident in 2021. Without the help of the crew she may not be here today.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Georgia Watson, Events Manager, has full admiration for Rachel for her fundraising efforts. She said: “It is fantastic, what Rachel has achieved in the last few years. As a charity, Lincs & Notts relies on its supporters like Rachel to raise the £13million needed to keep our Air Ambulance and fleet of Critical Care Cars operational.”

Jane’s story will be aired in 24 Hours in A&E on 5 August at 9pm.

Related topics:Notts Air AmbulanceGranthamNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice