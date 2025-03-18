A variety of projects across the district are benefitting from up to £25,000 each thanks to a grant fund of almost £300,000 aimed at getting important investment into the heart of local communities.

From village hall improvements and support for community facilities to accessing the outdoors and better wellbeing, the funding has been awarded to 26 projects that will help strengthen local communities and bring people together.

These community grants were made available to groups and good causes by North Kesteven District Council utilising the Rural England Prosperity Fund, as an addendum to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Charities, groups, social enterprises and parish and town councils in the district were all eligible to apply, and North Kesteven District Council worked together with the Lincolnshire Community Foundation to invite applications for the fund.

The first eight projects were given grants in April last year, in round one of the grant fund. Round two saw seven more projects awarded grants by June last year, and round three saw 11 different projects awarded grants last October – making 26 projects and good causes in total which have benefitted.

Hope Meadows Equine Assisted Recovery CIC is just one of the local causes or projects that has benefitted from the REPF funding - it has built a new L-shaped indoor therapy space. It offers equine assisted psychological therapy and therapeutic horse riding for adults and children struggling with their mental health.

North Kesteven District Council Executive Member with special interest for Corporate and Community Services Councillor Sally Tarry said: “We’re pleased to have funnelled such a significant amount of money directly into communities across North Kesteven through this grant scheme, and into the assets which are important to life locally in them, together with the Lincolnshire Community Foundation which has helped carry out the application process and promote the funds available.

“The 26 projects have each received thousands of pounds and all have one more thing in common – they are protecting, future-proofing or providing improved facilities to strengthen connections and make life better for the people nearby. From saving energy and cutting heating bills at community assets such as village halls, to roof repairs at places of worship and other important venues, adding new play and outdoor exercise equipment, supporting improved access to wellbeing and much more, the projects are important together and individually. This is funding being shared out at grassroots level, supporting vital assets which are key to life in the heart of our communities.”

CEO at Lincolnshire Community Foundation Sue Fortune said: “The fund has made a significant contribution to North Kesteven – creating, improving and delivering valuable assets that will support and enrich local communities now and for years to come. We’ve been proud to support a diverse range of vital community projects that will play a role in improving the lives of residents across the District. It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with North Kesteven District Council and local organisations to ensure funds reach these important community initiatives.”

A number of successful applications asked for grants to help futureproof energy and heating for village halls and other important community assets. Carlton Le Moorland Parish Council requested funding help for extra solar panels at the village hall; Canwick Village Hall Trustees applied for a grant to help with a new and more efficient boiler; Coleby Village Hall Committee asked for help with battery storage for existing solar panels; Nocton Parish Council requested the grant funding to help install solar panels, battery storage and more insulation at the village hall there; and Scredington Village Hall and Playing Fields applied for funds towards installing solar panels, battery storage and an electric vehicle charging point at the local community centre.

In other areas, access to outdoor areas and play or outdoor exercise equipment were put forward as projects for the funding.

Greylees Engagement Network requested the grant help to install extra equipment at a play area; Dorrington Parish Council applied for a grant to enhance and replace outdoor exercise equipment at the Playgarth Playground; Brant Broughton Playing Field Association also asked for funds to install outdoor equipment to the playing field; as did Eagle and Swinesthorpe Parish Council for the Eagle Playing Field; Welbourn Parish Council requested a grant for improved access to outdoor and green spaces; and Martin and Martin Dales Parish Council applied for grant help also towards outdoor exercise equipment for the play park.

There was also a focus on wellbeing with Hope Meadows Equine Assisted Recovery CIC, which is based in South Hykeham, requesting a grant to help create an L-shaped indoor therapy space and being awarded just over £20,400 for the project. The non-profit organisation offers equine assisted psychological therapy and therapeutic horse riding for adults and children struggling with their mental health. Its team consists of qualified counsellors, therapists and instructors, and it also offers alternative education for children not in traditional education along with training for fellow professionals.

Hope Meadows Equine Assisted Recovery CIC Founder and CEO Emily Walters said: “The continued benefit of the indoor therapy rooms is huge. These spaces provide a safe and consistent environment for clients, ensuring that therapy sessions can proceed uninterrupted regardless of external conditions. The insulated, private rooms allow for deeper and more meaningful interactions between clients and therapists, fostering a sense of security and comfort.

Dorrington Parish Council applied for a grant to enhance and replace outdoor exercise equipment at the Playgarth Playground.

“Our whole organisation is incredibly grateful for the funding, and having the indoor space has been every bit as impactful as we hoped it would be.”

Fairfield Links CIC also requested a similarly wellness-focused grant, for a secure outdoor seating area and learning materials to complete an outdoor wellness area. Other good causes and projects which have been awarded the Rural England Prosperity Fund community grants are:

Anwick Parish Council, for flat roof repairs of the small committee room of the Community Centre.

Aubourn and Haddington Parish Council, to repair some of the floor in the Clock Tower.

Voluntary Centre Services, to help create flexibility at its Sleaford offices.

Bracebridge Heath Parish Council, for a village hall projector, screen and audio system.

The Church of Saint Peter Ad Vincula, for a terne-coated stainless steel roof covering with the added benefit of creating a warmer, cost-effective addition to the church.

Metheringham Swimming Pool, to demolish the old Tuck Shop and build an extension to the existing changing rooms for a disabled changing facility, and creating three new changing facilities.

Cranwell, Brauncewell and Byards Leap Parish Council, to clad two new cabins to be known as the ‘Cranwell Community Pavilion’ located at the Cranwell Playing Field.

Helpringham Community Café, for a commercial coffee machine.

Penfold Players, Washingborough, to purchase front drapes for the stage, backdrop curtains and spotlights.

Osbournby Village Hall, for new maintenance and decoration of the hall.

Little Hale Methodist Chapel, for window repairs and redecoration of the interior.

Hale Magna Village Hall, to refurbish and install a drainage system in the village hall car park.

Heckington Angling Syndicate, for fencing around the main match lake.

Voluntary Centre Services was awarded just over £8,700 to support works to renovate and increase the flexibility of its North Kesteven office, which is inside Sleaford’s Bristol Arcade. The VCS North Kesteven team works alongside its VCS sister offices in Lincoln and West Lindsey to together serve the west Lincolnshire area, providing support to the community and voluntary sector as a volunteer development agency and a local support and development organisation.

Cranwell, Brauncewell and Byards Leap Parish Council applied for funds to help clad two new cabins to be known as the ‘Cranwell Community Pavilion’ located at the Cranwell Playing Field.

Chief Executive Officer at the Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Partnership (incorporating Lincolnshire CVS and Voluntary Centre Services) Ben Rollett said: “The work that the Rural England Prosperity Fund grant allowed us to do on the new office has had a really clear impact on the amount of individuals and groups accessing VCS’s services, and the number of groups we’ve been able to support.”