Grassroots sports in the East Midlands calls for extra assist to avoid an own goal

Grassroots sport has called on government to do more to back local clubs in order to avert the risk that many community hubs will be lost to economic pressures.

New research from leading charity Sported has found that 62 per cent of clubs and groups believe there isn’t enough investment into grassroots sport to back its impact at a community level in Lincolnshire and throughout the East Midlands.

And it comes as over half of those surveyed in the region (54%) confirm that young people in their group have disengaged from, or reduced participation in, sport and physical activity over the past six months because they can no longer afford it.

The report, produced in conjunction with smart security company Ring, found travel was cited as a major factor with 46% citing it as a barrier to taking part. While over half of respondents (62%) stated that the availability of facilities is a significant challenge. Affordability for those renting facilities (46%), maintenance and upkeep (54%) for those owning their own facilities and affordability (4%) for those renting were also reported as significant challenges.

Sported CEO Sarah Kaye wants extra help for groups in Lincolnshire

When asked what they would raise with the nation’s Sports Minister, five key themes emerged in the Sported/Ring research. Increasing funding for grassroots and community sport​; creating a more equitable funding model with more focus on community groups and their needs (as well as a wider variety of activities and sports)​; the affordability and accessibility of venues and facilities​; and, expanding opportunities for participation across communities​. “Grassroots sport is an extraordinary tool for change in our communities and its impact should not be underestimated,” said Sarah Kaye, CEO of Sported.

“The East Midlands is home to a number of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and governing bodies as well as professional sports clubs. However grassroots groups and clubs do not always get the recognition they deserve from government in creating real opportunities for our young people. All of them are addressing the challenge of cultivating a healthier society, but they are also incredibly effective in addressing challenges such as community cohesion, inclusion, crime prevention and employability.

“By empowering grassroots sport and investing into the ecosystem around it, there is a real return through sowing the seeds for a level playing field for our next generation, on and off the court or pitch.”

The research from Sported, who support around 5,000 grassroots groups reaching one million young people around the UK, highlights an increased recognition of the role that these organisations play in delivering social impact.

Grassroots clubs are struggling due to cash pressures

From the responding clubs in the East Midlands, 92 per cent said that their group gets inactive young people active.

The responses from groups also said that some of the key health benefits for young people, other than physical benefits, of community groups delivering sport and physical activities for them include improved mental health, improved confidence and self-esteem, reduced stress and anxiety, reduced loneliness and isolation, increased sense of belonging, and increased resilience.

“As a dance school owner, I believe community sports and physical activities offer young people numerous benefits beyond just physical fitness,” said Abbi Thompson of Spalding-based Diamondz School of Dance.

“These groups foster social connections, helping kids build friendships and develop teamwork skills. They also boost self-esteem and confidence as youngsters master new skills and overcome challenges. Regular participation can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, promoting better mental health.

“Additionally, these activities teach time management, discipline, and goal-setting - valuable life skills that extend far beyond the dance floor or sports field. ​Ultimately, community-based physical activities provide a positive outlet for youth, contributing to their overall well-being and personal growth.”