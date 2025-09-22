Great opportunities for children, young people and adults

Did you know there are currently some great opportunities for children and young people aged four to 14 at 2nd Cottesmore Scout Group?

The Group has Squirrels (boys and girls aged 4 to 6), Beavers (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) and Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14).

With more than 250 activities, there is something for everyone. Badges that can be earned across all the sections include air activities, community impact, emergency aid, musician, nights away, swimmer and time on the water.

Lead volunteer for the Group Ben Leaver said: “Across all the sections, the children and young people will have fun, try new and different activities, make new friends and learn in a fun way. They will also learn and develop skills such as teamwork, problem solving, leadership, self-confidence, social skills and independence.”

In a recent report from Stephanie Simmons, she said there are twelve reasons why joining Scouts enhances a child’s development. These include: builds confidence and self-esteem; promotes outdoor skills; encourages community involvement and physical activity; offers fun and adventure; and builds lifelong friendships.

She finished the report by detailing how being involved in Scouting has a positive impact on young people as she sees them develop from a shy young child to a confident teenager.

Ben added: “We are also looking for more adults to get involved in helping with the sections or as a trustee or to help with fund raising, administration or IT.” He said that, whatever time people could give, the Group would find a role for them.

For further information about 2nd Cottesmore Scout Group or other Groups in Rutland please contact Katie Smit at [email protected]