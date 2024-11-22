Green Doctors have a cure for high energy bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Save money on bills and keep your home warm, especially important with the weather now so cold.

Lincolnshire residents can access free energy support from regional charity Groundwork Five Counties to save money on bills and keep their homes warm, especially important with the weather getting colder.

The new service launches with a free drop-in event on Thursday 28th November at The Bridge Church in Lincoln.

The charity’s Green Doctors are trained energy-efficiency experts that offer free of charge home visits, providing vital advice to take control of energy bills while staving off damp and mould. They also install energy saving measures and support people to access other services that may help them further, such as benefits, grant funding, or emergency supplies.

Some of the Green Doctor team at Groundwork Five Counties

Thousands of people across the East Midlands have already received a Green Doctor home visit, as the organisation has been delivering this support in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire for years. This service is now available in Lincolnshire.

On average, a household can save £325 a year by following the advice given by the Green Doctor.

On Thursday 28th November, the service officially launches in Lincolnshire with a community event at The Bridge Church in Lincoln. This event is drop-in between 10am – 2pm and free to attend. Attendees can receive bespoke energy advice and explore their options around energy usage.

Michelle Baron, Partnership and Delivery Manager at Groundwork, says: “High energy bills affect everyone, but those who are on a low income or have health issues are hit the hardest – we are here to help.

Green Doctors offer free energy advice that can save hundreds of pounds.

“Far too often we hear of people not wanting to put their heating on due to energy costs, even in the middle of winter. Living in the cold can make people ill, impact children’s development and worsen existing health problems, as well as cause frozen water pipes, damp and mould.

“If you make an appointment, a fully qualified Green Doctor will visit your home to have a look at the issues you are facing and come up with practical solutions that work for you. We will identify draughts and put in place seals to help keep the cold out, as well as install LED light bulbs, radiator foil and other energy-saving measures.

“We can also look at your meter readings and bills to identify any overcharging, and help you get back money you may be owed. Equally, if you are in energy debt, we can support with getting this set right or come up with a manageable plan.

"There are also a lot of energy grants, benefits and schemes out there which not everyone is aware of, which can cover big costs like boiler replacement, wall and loft insulation, and more.

“We are very excited to bring the Green Doctor into Lincolnshire, and we are sure it will make a massive difference to people’s lives.”

The Green Doctor’s service is completely free of charge as it is fully funded by the national Energy Redress Scheme. It is available to people of any age and background, whether they own their home, rent, or are a council or social housing tenant.

Groundwork Five Counties is working closely with organisations in the area to reach people who can benefit from its help the most, including St Barnabas Hospice, the Acts Trusts, food banks, and community hubs.

Find out more about this service and get a home visit: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/green-doctor/