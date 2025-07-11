Green fingers and great company: Boston care home residents enjoy gardening with a helping hand from housekeepers

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home gardening

Residents at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home in Boston, Lincolnshire, have been enjoying the fresh air and sunshine recently as they took part in a series of gardening activities, with a little extra help from some familiar faces.

In a heartwarming display of teamwork and friendship, the home’s housekeeping team, Lai Lattimore and Raminta Olechnoviciene, joined residents in tending to the garden, helping plant flowers, water pots, and keep the outdoor areas looking beautiful for all to enjoy. The simple but meaningful activity provided an opportunity for residents to connect with nature, reminisce about time spent in their own gardens, and enjoy the companionship of those who care for them every day.

Residents rolled up their sleeves to plant summer blooms, prune greenery, and sweep pathways, working side by side with colleagues who are not only part of the team, but part of the Elmwood House family.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home, Liliana Barbu, said:

"At Elmwood House, we believe that every moment counts, and it’s the little acts of kindness that make the biggest difference. Our housekeepers are always willing to go the extra mile to share meaningful moments with residents. Gardening together is a wonderful way to spark conversations, encourage gentle movement, and create something beautiful together."

Many residents shared fond memories of their own gardens and took great pride in contributing to the home’s outdoor spaces. The gardening sessions also provided gentle physical activity and a welcome dose of sunshine and fresh air.

The team at Elmwood House regularly organises wellbeing activities that cater to residents’ interests and memories. Gardening is a favourite for many, offering both a sensory experience and a sense of achievement.

With the summer months in full swing, the garden is blooming beautifully and so is the bond between residents and colleagues who continue to go above and beyond to create moments of joy.

This summer, Elmwood House Care Home is inviting those seeking a kind and caring place to call home to take advantage of a special limited-time offer. Summer is a wonderful time to join a care home, with warmer weather, vibrant outdoor activities, and events creating the perfect environment for new residents to settle into their new community.

As part of this seasonal welcome, HC-One homes in your area – including Elmwood House – are offering £1,000 off the first month for self-funded residents moving in before 31st August.