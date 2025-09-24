Green highlights at Market Rasen Library

Market Rasen Library will be going green this Hallowe'en as they celebrate Green Libraries Week from October 27 to November 1.

This national celebration, coordinated by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, highlights the work in libraries and local communities around sustainability, nature and the environment. Libraries have long been firm advocates of the reduce, reuse and recycle ethos – not least by recycling stories through loaning books to multiple readers.

In the run up to, and during, Green Libraries Week there will be Hallowe'en Costume Swap Rails and Seed Swap Stations at Market Rasen Library during usual opening hours, where parents can swap gently used past costumes and local growers their surplus seeds for something 'new to them'.

With Hallowe'en falling during the October school Half Term Market Rasen Library hasn't missed a trick and will be treating families to a free “Floating Ghosts” Workshop with Ann Dale. Booking is essential for this Monster Junk Modelling session, where you and your child can (monster) mash together all manner of junk to invent your very own creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky Haunted House creations!

Market Rasen Rotarians will welcome donations of unwanted trade and gardening tools during Green Libraries Week

We will also be welcoming Market Rasen Rotary, helping them to highlight TWAM (Tools with a Mission). Bring along your unwanted trade or gardening tools throughout Green Libraries Week for refurbishing and redistribution. Find out more at the library.

Skylark Fostering will be telling us about the service they provide and how you can get involved.

A Macmillan Fundraising Coffee and Cake morning will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 10.30am - 4.30pm. Come along and treat yourself and help this fantastic charity.

You can find full details of What's On at Market Rasen Events & Activities | Market Rasen Library | Better Libraries, by emailing us at [email protected] or by popping in and having a chat to a member of our team.