Green Libraries Week at Boston Library

Boston Library will be going green this Halloween as they celebrate Green Libraries Week from 27th October to 1st November.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This national celebration, coordinated by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, highlights the work in libraries and local communities around sustainability, nature and the environment. Libraries have long been firm advocates of the reduce, reuse and recycle ethos – not least by recycling stories through loaning books to multiple readers.

In the run up to, and during, Green Libraries Week there will be Halloween Costume Swap Rails and Seed Swap Stations at Boston Library during usual opening hours where parents can swap gently used past costumes and local growers their surplus seeds for something 'new to them'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Halloween falling during the October school half term Boston Library haven't missed a trick and will be treating families to free Monster Junk Modelling sessions, where you and your child can (monster) mash together all manner of junk to invent your very own creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky creations!

Seed Swap during Green Libraries Week

We will also be welcoming HEART (the Home Energy and Retrofit Team), Boston Woods Trust, Boston in Bloom, Willoughby Road Allotments, RSPB, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and Boston District Beekeepers Association helping them highlight their local initiatives and letting you know how you can get involved.

You can find full details of What's On at Boston Library on our webpage https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/boston-library

by emailing us [email protected] or by popping in and having a chat to a member of our team

About GLL/Better:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1993, GLL is the largest UK-based charitable social enterprise and worker-owned co-operative delivering leisure, health and community services. Operating under the Better brand, we manage 258 public sport and leisure centres, 113 libraries and 10 children’s centres in partnership with 70 local councils, public agencies and sporting organisations. GLL has 850,000 members and welcomes 59 million customer visits per year. In 2024 we raised £1.63bn in social value. www.gll.org