Grimsby care home enjoy ‘dancing together through the decades’ event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, June 30, Clarendon Hall care home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments for residents, colleagues and visitors

HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home, located in Humberston, Grimsby, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from June 24 to 30, 2024.

HC-One’s main celebration events taking place during Care Home Open Weekend (June 28 to 30). Clarendon Hall was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

Clarendon Hall residents performed a wartime medley

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support, and there are always events open to the local community, including the opportunity to see the Clarendon Choir perform.

HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

On Sunday, June 30, Clarendon Hall care home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout the day which were enjoyed by all, including lots of singing and laughing, welcoming folk band, ‘Inner Voice’ to perform, a guest appearance from ‘Behind the Curtain’ who are a new jazz band and ‘Dual Personality’ entertainment finishing off the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarendon Choir, made up of residents themselves, performed a wartime medley, and this was followed with a raffle and name card competition. There was so much to keep everyone entertained and well-fed; a barbeque and a variety of beverages such as the ‘Clarendon Calypso Cocktail’ were served.

Residents enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities

More than £300 was raised at the event, which will go towards the Animal Ark Shelter and the Clarendon Hall Comfort Fund. Clarendon Hall care home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community. Hayley Sandison, Wellbeing Coordinator for Clarendon Hall, was thrilled with the turnout.

Evie Reed, the wife of resident Paul Reed, said:

“It was a lovely day and thank you to the staff who made it so enjoyable.”

Clarendon Hall residents enjoying food with colleagues

Roz Aitchinson, daughter of resident Sue Amos added,

“It was a fun and joyful afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toni Yardley, Deputy Home Manager at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall care home, said:

“What a wonderful day it was and how lovely it was to see so many residents, relatives and the wider community attend. It was a very special day with Hayley having organised it and then so many staff volunteering.

“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Clarendon Hall care home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Grimsby, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad