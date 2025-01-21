Grimsby care home marks the Big Garden Birdwatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home, in Humberston, Grimsby, has been marking the Big Garden Birdwatch taking place from January 24 to 26.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Garden Birdwatch encourages nature lovers to help build a picture of how garden birds are faring by spending an hour or more watching birds in their nearby area and recording the birds that land and submitting their findings to the RSPB.

There are a number of therapeutic and wellbeing benefits for both residents’ minds and bodies, who take part in bird watching activities. This is a fantastic way to engage with nature, keeps the mind stimulated and expands knowledge, encourages residents to be active, and have some fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Clarendon Hall Care Home, residents took part in a bird house crafting session to create decorative new homes for their local wildlife birds to live. Residents enjoyed painting and decorating the bird houses with a range of materials and eye-catching colourful paints.

Resident at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home taking part in bird house making arts and crafts session

Once the bird house masterpieces were completed, they were put proudly on display in the home’s garden area with some bird feed to attract birds to make Clarendon Hall’s garden area their new home. Since adding the bird houses to the home’s garden area, residents have enjoyed participating in bird watching activities looking out for the different species of birds that come to visit and expanding their knowledge.

Nicola Walker, Home Manager at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home, said:

“It’s been great to see the residents getting involved in creating new habitats for Clarendon Hall’s wildlife to call a home. Residents love seeing the different bird species visit the garden area and using their creations as a place to live.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes