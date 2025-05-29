Grimsby nursing home residents forge heart-warming bond with local primary school

Resident Sylvia (left) with a group of children from Ormiston South Parade Academy

Eaton Court Nursing Home in Grimsby has developed a heart-warming friendship with local primary school, Ormiston South Parade Academy, creating a lasting connection between generations.

The friendship began last June when pupils from the school visited The Deep Aquarium in Hull. Following their trip, they sent handwritten letters and photographs to residents at Eaton Court, sharing their favourite memories of the day. The thoughtful gesture was the beginning of a meaningful relationship that has since continued to blossom.

At Christmastime, the pupils visited the home and performed a festive concert, delighting residents and colleagues. They later returned before the school holidays to exchange cards and gifts, spreading holiday cheer and building connections that have carried into the new year.

“Earlier this year, some of the Year 3 pupils visited us again and brought a beautiful handprint collage in the shape of a butterfly. We’ve proudly displayed it in our reception as a special reminder of our new friends. Our people love spending time with the children from Ormiston South Parade Academy and we’re really looking forward to what else we’ll do together this year,” said Anne Ruttle, Home Manager at Eaton Court.

The most recent collaboration came this month when the school invited Eaton Court to take part in a project exploring how holidays have changed over time. Several team members joined resident Sylvia Cressy on a visit to the school, where they engaged in conversations with the pupils and shared stories to support the children’s learning.

“We had such a lovely afternoon chatting and exchanging stories. Sylvia had a fantastic time at the school and is already looking forward to her next visit,” said Mel, Activities Co-ordinator at Eaton Court.

These intergenerational ties are an important part of life at Eaton Court, helping residents feel connected to the wider community while offering pupils a chance to learn from the life experiences of older generations. The team at Eaton Court Nursing Home looks forward to continuing this rewarding partnership in the months to come.

Eaton Court Nursing Home specialises in residential care, nursing care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘Good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home, visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/eaton-court-grimsby

It is part of the Orchard Care Homes Group which looks after 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating