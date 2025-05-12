Groups fund new bench at library
Market Rasen Rotarians were pleased to be able to help the community and Rasen Library by funding the purchase and installation of a bench in the library garden.
Also contributing to the cost were the Middle Rasen Duck Race committee.
Rotary donated £400 for the bench and £35 for the anchoring. The Middle Rasen Duck Race committee got the ball rolling with a £100 donation.
The bench was purchased from the local company Agricycle and installed by Spencer Holvey from the company.
Kay Turnbull, library manager thanked Rotary and the duck racers for their funding and also Rotarian Ron Myland who organised the purchase and the installation.