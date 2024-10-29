Spooky skeletons at Market Rasen library. Photo Dianne Tuckettplaceholder image
Spooky skeletons at Market Rasen library. Photo Dianne Tuckett

Halloween science fun

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 29th Oct 2024, 18:11 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 18:16 BST
There were lots of Halloween themed activities for youngsters at Market Rasen Library during the half term break.

Wacky scientist Ann Dale led the science-based practical fun for 32 children who attended.

An afternoon of Halloween witchery fun was enjoyed at Market Rasen Library when Ann visited with her potions and experiments.

Lava lamps, ghoulish ghosts and dancing skeletons kept everyone entertained.

They had great fun making shadows with spooky articulated skeletons and seeing how many tissue paper ghosts they could float using just balloons and static electricity.

They also made fizzy lava lamps, using oil, water, food colouring and fizzy tablets during the hour-long session on October 23 that Ann said was “truly amazing”.

"It was fascinating for so many and great fun too... Children and adults alike,” she said.

Ann staged similar science-based Halloween sessions at Louth library, where she had a Harry Potter theme, and in Gainsborough giving a dry ice extravaganza.

Making floaty ghosts at Market Rasen library. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

1. 20241023_141530.jpg

Making floaty ghosts at Market Rasen library. Photo: Dianne Tuckett Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Adding static electricity from balloons to ghosts. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. 20241023_141559.jpg

Adding static electricity from balloons to ghosts. Photo: Dianne Tuckett Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Potion making. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. 20241023_141430.jpg

Potion making. Photo: Dianne Tuckett Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Skeleton making. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. 20241023_141635.jpg

Skeleton making. Photo: Dianne Tuckett Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Gainsborough
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice