Handel to feature in charity church concert

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:19 BST
Mezzo soprano Elaine Huckle.placeholder image
Mezzo soprano Elaine Huckle.
Renowned operatic singer Elaine Huckle has been asked to perform a concert at a parish church near Sleaford, with a donation from proceeds going to the British Red Cross.

The concert at St Andrew’s Church, Folkingham will feature music by Handel and is a return visit by the mezzo soprano, who lives locally in Great Hale, as she gave a solo show last year.

This year Elaine Huckle will be joined by Liz Hill (piano), Lynn Loose (piano), Roger Loose (violin) and Kate Morgan (recorder).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concert programme will include Zadok the Priest, Art thou troubled - Rodelinda, Where’er you walk - Semele, Water Music, How beautiful are the feet - Messiah, With plaintive notes - Solomon, Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, and Jubal’s Lyre - Joshua.

The afternoon concert is at 3pm on September 27 and tickets, including refreshments are £15 each. Contact Peter Green – Churchwarden on 01529 497361 or 07510583264 to book.

Related topics:Handel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice