Handel to feature in charity church concert
The concert at St Andrew’s Church, Folkingham will feature music by Handel and is a return visit by the mezzo soprano, who lives locally in Great Hale, as she gave a solo show last year.
This year Elaine Huckle will be joined by Liz Hill (piano), Lynn Loose (piano), Roger Loose (violin) and Kate Morgan (recorder).
The concert programme will include Zadok the Priest, Art thou troubled - Rodelinda, Where’er you walk - Semele, Water Music, How beautiful are the feet - Messiah, With plaintive notes - Solomon, Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, and Jubal’s Lyre - Joshua.
The afternoon concert is at 3pm on September 27 and tickets, including refreshments are £15 each. Contact Peter Green – Churchwarden on 01529 497361 or 07510583264 to book.