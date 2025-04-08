Handy waste reminders this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Every-bunny who normally has their bins collected on a Monday needs to be aware of one change to collections affecting Easter Monday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s good news for households with black or brown bin collections due on Good Friday (April 18), as theirs are collected as normal on that Friday.

However anyone with a green-lidded bin usually due for collection on Monday April 21 (and with brown bins for those subscribed to the service) should ‘hop’ them out for collection by 6.30am on Saturday April 19 instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bins should still be presented by 6.30am on the relevant day of collection, so that North Kesteven District Council’s egg-spert crews can carry out their rounds.

There is one change to bin collections over Easter, for households with Monday collections to be aware of.

Households can also still sign up for the Council’s garden waste service if not already – perfect if you’re planning to spruce up your garden over Easter.

It takes just a few minutes to sign up for this hassle-free way to deal with your mowings, weeds, hedge cuttings, small branches and more, rather than taking it to a Household Waste Recycling Centre or finding a licensed carrier. You can join as a new customer, or renew if you’ve previously signed up, at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/gardenwasteor by calling01529 414155. Remember - if you pay by Direct Debit there’s nothing to do unless your details have changed, as your subscription will have renewed itself automatically.

For those with an existing brown bin it costs just £45 for collections across 2025/26, which is frozen at the previous year’s price. It’s the equivalent of paying less than £2 for each of the 24 or 25 brown bin collections through the year. The cost for collections of additional existing brown bins throughout the year are also frozen at last year’s price of £8 each, up to four bins in total per household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some items at Easter which need a little egg-stra effort to ensure they go in the right bin. Here’s a quick guide:

Easter egg packaging : Put the cardboard outer box in the purple-lidded bin, unless it’s foiled/glittery/dirty. If so, put in the black bin to be made into electricity. The inner insert, if plain cardboard, can go in the purple-lidded bin. If it’s a plastic inner this should go in the green-lidded bin only, unless it’s brown or black plastic which must go in the black bin to be made into electricity.

: Put the cardboard outer box in the purple-lidded bin, unless it’s foiled/glittery/dirty. If so, put in the black bin to be made into electricity. The inner insert, if plain cardboard, can go in the purple-lidded bin. If it’s a plastic inner this should go in the green-lidded bin only, unless it’s brown or black plastic which must go in the black bin to be made into electricity. Easter egg foil : We love to collect clean foil in green-lidded bins! If it’s dirty, put it in the black bin to be made into electricity.

: We love to collect clean foil in green-lidded bins! If it’s dirty, put it in the black bin to be made into electricity. Plastic wrappers, crisp bags, chocolate pouches, hot cross bun packets and more : These soft, scrunch-able plastics can’t be recycled at home. They can instead often to go soft plastic collection points in local shops. If that’s not possible, put them in the black bin only to be made into electricity.

: These soft, scrunch-able plastics can’t be recycled at home. They can instead often to go soft plastic collection points in local shops. If that’s not possible, put them in the black bin only to be made into electricity. Decorations : Plastic Easter decorations can’t go in your recycling bin at home. Find a new home for them, or if they’re broken put them in the black bin to be made into electricity provided they’ve no electronics or batteries in . If made of paper or cardboard – such as plain bunting with the string removed – it can go into the purple-lidded bin.

: Plastic Easter decorations can’t go in your recycling bin at home. Find a new home for them, or if they’re broken put them in the black bin to be made into electricity . If made of paper or cardboard – such as plain bunting with the string removed – it can go into the purple-lidded bin. Toys and gifts:Whether these are fluffy stuffed animals, hard plastic Easter toys or things like plastic Easter egg buckets, these can be donated or taken to your Local Household Waste Recycling Centre if broken. Please do not put anything containing electronics or batteries in any of your household bins – even the black bin – as they can cause a fire risk.

If you’re ever unsure on what can go in your bins, there’s a range of information at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling including the Council’s Right Thing Right Bin leaflet and an A-Z of recycling on various items.

Looking ahead to the two Bank Holidays in May, collections usually on the early May Bank Holiday (Monday May 5) will instead move to the earlier day of Saturday May 3. Likewise, collections on the Spring Bank Holiday (Monday May 26) will move to the earlier day of Saturday May 24. To check your bin day anytime, visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday

Information on waste and recycling is also regularly shared on the Council’s channels @northkestevendcand you can get it straight into your inbox via the Council’s e-newsletters. Sign up at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/stayconnected