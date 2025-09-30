Hartsholme House celebrates back-to-back win in county gardening contest

Residents, volunteers, and staff at Hartsholme House care home in Lincoln are celebrating after being crowned Lincolnshire champions in the Trust in Bloom gardening competition, for the second year in a row.

The annual contest, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), saw Hartsholme House triumph over five other homes across the county. Their prize - gardening vouchers donated by sponsor SwitchShop - will help keep the outdoor spaces thriving.

Alongside the overall win, the home also scooped certificates in several categories including Miniature Gardens, Community Gardening, Residents’ Choice, and Edible Gardening.

The herb garden at Hartsholme House

The victory reflects months of hard work by residents, carers, volunteers, and local supporters, who have helped transform the grounds into a welcoming, therapeutic haven.

New features this year include an accessible path and patio for wheelchair users, plus a quiet reflection corner that has become a resident favourite. Every hanging basket is sponsored by a resident or family member and marked with a handmade slate heart, while bird baths, ornaments, and water features donated by families bring extra colour and life - particularly meaningful for residents living with dementia.

The garden has also supported rehabilitation: one resident, previously immobile after a hospital stay, now walks to her window to see her bird bath and light-up peacock ornament, helping her regain mobility.

Hartsholme House also owes its success to strong community backing. A June “Tea for a Plant” fundraiser saw guests trade donations of plants for homemade cake, while local businesses, including B&Q, Pennels Garden Centre, and Starbucks, offered generous support. Ruth Simons, Head Environmentalist at Hartsholme Park, also provided expert advice.

Colourful wildlife friendly gardens at Hartsholme House

Creative touches have brought humour and charm to the gardens too, from a Golden Throne Fairy Garden made from a spray-painted commode to “Donna” the model cow, planted up by Harley and his dad Danny, relatives of one of the carers.

Carer and garden volunteer Debbie Britten said: “It’s been a challenge with the weather, but the results speak for themselves.”

Fellow carer Annie Durrant added: “Seeing residents and their families enjoy the garden is incredibly rewarding.”

Home Manager Cheryl Gilderdale, whose home holds an Outstanding CQC rating, said:

Creative miniature fairy garden at Hartsholme House

“Winning again is a fantastic achievement. I’m so proud of our team and everyone who helped transform the gardens. For residents living with dementia, communication can be difficult, but the joy on their faces when they see the flowers and wildlife says it all.”