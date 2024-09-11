Have-a-go singers wanted for Louth event

Louth Choral Society are hosting a 'Come and Sing' event where singers will get the chance to sing a world famous piece of choral music.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, September 21 at Louth Methodist Church, will provide singers with the chance to learn some of Handel's classic piece The Messiah.

The Messiah is an oratorio, which is a large-scale musical composition on a sacred subject, where the words are usually based on scripture. The Messiah takes a lot of its content from the Bible, with references to Jesus' birth and resurrection.

The event will run from 10am-4pm and be lead by Allan Smith, the Muscial Director for Louth Choral Society, accompanied on piano by David Parker. Those who wish to attend must buy tickets in advance.

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online at: online: www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral/t-movnglo.