Have Your Say: Council Tax Support Scheme consultation launched by East Lindsey District Council

East Lindsey District Council is inviting residents to share their views on the proposed Council Tax Support Scheme for 2026/27.

Council Tax Support helps people and families on low incomes by reducing their Council Tax bills. Each year, the Council reviews the scheme for working-age applicants to see if any changes are needed. Pensioners are not affected by these changes, as their support is set by the Government.

The current scheme offers:

Up to 85 per cent support for working-age households with children.

Up to 75 per cent support for working-age households without children

Presently the scheme provides financial assistance for War Disablement Pensioners, War Widows/Widowers and Care Leavers and there are no plans to change these arrangements.

Following Executive Board approval, the council is now consulting with residents and stakeholders on the scheme for next year.

Last year, the Council introduced an Exceptional Hardship Fund to provide further short-term financial support and signposting for those most vulnerable.

The scheme currently supports around 6,104 working-age households and 5,491 pensioner households, costing approximately £12.4 million each year.

Councillor Thomas Kemp, Portfolio Holder for Finance, at East Lindsey District Council said: “East Lindsey District Council recognises that vulnerable households and families are struggling in these difficult economic times and has introduced additional support through such things as an Exceptional Hardship Fund as part of our ongoing support.

“While the Council is facing financial challenges to produce a balanced budget for 2026/27, we recognise how important Council Tax Support is for some households in our community.

“Through this consultation, we want to hear your opinions on whether to keep the current level of support which would require the Council to make savings in other areas or to consider reducing the level of support offered.

“This consultation is a chance for residents to help shape how we support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. Everyone can take part so please take a few minutes to share your views. Your feedback is important and will help us decide on the scheme at Budget setting, in time for the next financial year.”

The council wants to hear your views on the two options:

Option 1: Retain the current maximum level of support for Households with Children 85% and Other Households 75% and find savings elsewhere.

Option 2: Reduce the maximum level of support to 70% for Households with Children, and 60% for Other Households.

The consultation is open until 8 November 2025.

Residents are encouraged to complete the consultation online by visiting the Council Tax Support Scheme Consultation 2026/27 webpage: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/29084/Council-Tax-Support-Scheme-Consultation-2026-27

Paper copies can be requested by calling 01507 601111.