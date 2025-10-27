Have your say on Household Waste Recycling Centres

Coun Danny Brookes opening the Tattershall Community RePaint store. Photo: LCC

Residents are being invited to share their experiences of Lincolnshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres.

The county council is keen to understand how residents are using the 11 centres and how they are helping them to recycle.

We’re looking at how often people visit and the types of waste and recycling they commonly dispose of, as well as feedback on what is working well and what could be done to improve their experience.

Coun Danny Brookes, executive councillor for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, explains: “Our recycling centres are among the most important – and well used – of Lincolnshire’s community facilities, so it’s only right that the residents who use them day in, day out, have the opportunity to shape how they are run.

“Helping residents to reduce, reuse and recycle is a key priority for the council and our recycling centres are a crucial part of this. We want to make sure that they continue to meet the needs of local people and help them to dispose of their household waste as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“I’d encourage all residents to have their say and complete the survey. It should take just five minutes, and the feedback will help to shape how the centres are operated in the future.”

The survey follows the rapid rollout of the Community RePaint stores to all of Lincolnshire’s household recycling centres this summer.

“We’re proud to have brought Community RePaint to every corner of the county. The stores give residents a chance to pick up paint for free, save money, and support our work to reduce waste. It’s a win-win for households and the environment alike", Coun Brookes added.

The household waste recycling survey is open until December 24, 2025. You can take part at: www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/hwrc